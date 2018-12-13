When words flow

things-to-do

The directors of an upcoming three-day literature festival in the city pick out their highlights

Transparent, colourless, odourless, and tasteless — is how our science textbooks define water as a chemical substance. But when we speak with Bachi Karkaria, festival director of the upcoming Times Litfest, on how water became their theme of the year, which is Waternamah: The Romance, The Crosscurrents, The Crisis, there is no science behind it. "It gives us life. It's timeless," she says.

The festival goes beyond panel discussions and talks, with more music performances this year's edition. Co-director Namita Devidayal explains, "The theme gives the festival an anchor and narrative, and dictates around 50 per cent of the event. This year, we've also incorporated a design element. For instance, the students of LS Raheja School of Art will be creating an installation along the pathway that goes into the Mehboob Studio, which is a metaphor for a wave around Mumbai's eastern and western waterfronts."

AT: Mehboob Studio, Bandra West.

LOG ON TO: timeslitfest.com

Day 1

December 14

Zakir's musical tales

Ustad Zakir Hussain will be in conversation with producer and director Nasreen Munni Kabir and publisher Urvashi Butalia on the musician's recent book which details his journey and understanding of music.

TIME: 5.30 pm to 6.45 pm

AT Times Hall

Saying it like Sibal

Member of parliament Kapil Sibal will discuss his latest book Shades of Truth: A journey derailed, that takes a close look at public sentiment during the 2014 elections and examines the workings of the Modi government. He also reflects on UPA policies and future challenges in diverse sectors including telecom, law and education.

TIME: 8.30 pm to 9.30 pm

AT: JSW Hall

Day 2

December 15

A brainy evening

Noted American philosopher Rebecca Goldstein and Canadian-American cognitive psychologist from Havard Steven Pinker will discuss their diverse disciplines.

TIME: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm

AT: Times Hall

Tharoor's paradox

The politician will talk about his recent non-fiction release The Paradoxical Prime Minister which is a portrait and study of Narendra Modi through years of personal encounters. Tharoor will be joined by comedian Cyrus Broacha for a QnA session later.

TIME: 12.30 pm to 1.30 pm

AT: Times Hall

Day 3

December 16

Celebrating Ghosh

Join in on celebrating the work of Sahitya Akademi award-winner Amitav Ghosh whose works are central to the theme of this festival, addressing one of the most pressing issues of our time — climate change.

TIME: 7 pm to 8.15 pm

AT: Aditya Birla Lawn

Dive into history

Historian David Gilmour will be accompanied by professor Sunil Khilnani and author Manu Pillai in a session moderated by Mallika Ahluwalia.

TIME: 6.15 pm to 7.15 pm

AT: JSW Hall

