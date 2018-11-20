When you have a good team, you must perform well, says Harmanpreet Kaur

cricket

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said that her team is bound to perform well because of the quality in the side which was proved during their thumping 48-run win against Australia in the final group league encounter of the Women's World T20.

India were already in semi-finals after winning their first three matches but didn't let the intensity down against the formidable Southern Stars in an inconsequential last group league encounter. "When you have a good team, you have to perform well," Harmanpreet said at the end of the match on Saturday. After a below-par fielding performance against Pakistan, Indian women were excellent against Australia.

"I am very happy with the [performance from the] girls. We worked very hard and today, we fielded well. I am proud of the girls. Hope the sort of partnership I had with Smriti [68 in seven overs] can keep coming," she said.

