Where can you find 50 freshly brewed beers? At this beer fest at Mahalaxmi

One of Mumbai's first holistic craft beer festivals is back for its sixth edition and the buzz around it is not misplaced. Where else can you try 50-odd freshly brewed beers, pair them with lip-smacking food and enjoy both with some good music for company?

This year, an added bonus comes in the form of brews from Yavasura, Innga Craft and 2 Down Beer Co, which will be available for the first time in the city. For grub, everything from patata bravas to zany eats like Chettinad oyster mushrooms sandwich will be on offer. Sounds like a sorted Sunday, doesn't it?

ON February 10, 12 noon to 10 pm

AT RWITC, Mahalakshmi Race Course, Dr E Moses Marg

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs 499 onwards

