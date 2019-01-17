Where does Rishabh Pant fit in keeper-batsman mix?

cricket

Sachin Tendulkar reckons India can't afford to drop a batsman or bowler to accommodate flamboyant 'keeper-batsman with Dhoni and Karthik in the mix

India's wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. Pic/AFP

With both MS Dhoni and Dinesh Karthik performing, Sachin Tendulkar cited the practical difficulties in having Rishabh Pant in the World Cup-bound side. "It's a nice thought [to have Pant in] but we have already got Dhoni and Karthik playing as a batter, we have two wicketkeepers, who have contributed in our success yesterday [on Tuesday in Adelaide]. They have had a crucial partnership which won us the match.

"So if you are looking to have Pant in the team that means you have to remove a proper batter or one bowler, and I don't think we can afford to remove a bowler. So if he replaces a proper batter who doesn't bowl, then its okay but if he is going to replace an all-rounder then that's going to cost us," Tendulkar opined on his app 100MB.



Sachin Tendulkar

Dhoni from now on will be more like a anchor, who would, "control the game till the end," reckoned Tendulkar. No praise is enough for skipper Virat Kohli and the maestro felt that Indian captain's situational awareness is something that puts him in a different league.

"Fantastic [innings]. I was listening to his interview yesterday as to how he calculates and also there are patches in between where you have to take a bit of risk and press the accelerator harder, that's exactly what he has done," said Tendulkar.

He also praised vice-captain Rohit Sharma, who smashed a brilliant 133 in the first ODI and missed the half-century in the second game. "When it comes to playing big shots, very few players in world cricket come close to him [Rohit]. His bat swing is incredible, such a smooth bat swing that he gets distance without any effort. Rohit in full swing makes batting look so easy," he said.

Tendulkar also urged fans to show patience with rookie pacers Mohammed Siraj and Khaleel Ahmed, both of whom struggled against the Australian batsmen. "It will be too harsh to judge them [Khaleel or Siraj] based on one game. I am very happy that bench strength is playing and understanding that if there are injuries then, these are the guys who will replace the seniors. So we better have them ready and give them exposure at the right time," he said.

