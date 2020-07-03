Where inclusion is lit

Starting today, for three days, authors and speakers from around the country (and some from outside) will be part of an online literature festival that is focused on diversity and inclusion. Organised by Delhi-based Belongg, an impact-based venture that brings discrimination-free services (housing and healthcare) to those who face identity-linked prejudice, it will see over 75 speakers in 30 structured sessions.

The seed of a literature festival was planted early by the year-old organisation, with the opening of a physical library space in Delhi where film screenings, open mics and potlucks were a regular occurrence. “We have also had a book club as a means of a cultural service. The club used literature as a medium to spread the message. Here, we discussed authors and writings that spoke on the subjects of diversity and discrimination,” explains Lasya Nadimpally, community manager.



Perumal Murugan

Once the lockdown began, Belongg started hosting sessions with authors in the last week of March. These would be held twice every week and had speakers like Annie Zaidi, Kavita Krishnan and Sachin Kundalkar. “The festival is a culmination of what we started then,” says Nadimpally, adding, “The idea of having a literature festival always existed. While the pandemic restricted us in terms of the form it took, it gave us access to some big names worldwide”.

All the sessions will be inclusion-centric, touching upon diverse topics like race, gender, religion, resistance and more. Some of the names on the list include authors Perumal Murugan, Zaidi, Anjum Katyal, Jerry Pinto and Arunava Sinha; activist Krishnan and musician TM Krishna,

among others.

On July 3 to 6

Log on to belongglitfest.com

Free

