Where should MS Dhoni go to eat yummiest grilled treats in Mumbai?

When MS Dhoni announced that he has given up calorie-rich butter chicken for healthy kebabs, it was our cue to round up the yummiest grilled treats around town should Mahi decide to eat around Mumbai

Mahendra Singh Dhoni/PTI

From the valley



Pic/Atul Kamble

The koshur sigid trout originates from the picturesque Pahalgam Valley. Readied in a red Kashmiri chilli marinade, the Kashmiri trout is naked fire-charred and served with a mint and yoghurt dip.

Time: 12 pm to 1 am

At: Taftoon Bar and Restaurant, BKC, Bandra East.

Call: 65656100

Cost Rs 719

Potato, potaato

The kasundi and hari mirch ka rataloo is made from sweet potatoes marinated in stone-ground mustard and green chillies, and then cooked in a tandoor. The heat of kasundi and chillies pairs well with the sweet potato.

Time: 12 pm to 3 pm and 6 pm to 10 pm

At: Neel Indian Bar & Kitchen, CR2 Mall, Nariman Point.

Call: 66664013

Cost Rs 315

Sweet child o’ mine



Pic/Bipin Kokate

On a day, Mahi wants to go veg, we recommend the quinoa and sweet potato kebab. The quinoa provides a crunchy coating and high fibre and protein, while the sweet potato is rich in vitamin B, C and D, and minerals. The dish is served with a pomegranate chilli dip.

Time: 12.30 pm to 3 pm and 7.30 pm to 12 am

At: Kebab Korner, Hotel InterContinental, Churchgate.

Call: 39879999

Cost Rs 850

All the way from Iran

An Iranian speciality, the kebab joojeh is charcoal-grilled to preserve the goodness of the chicken pieces marinated in saffron, onion juice and yogurt for some low-fat creaminess.

Time: 12 pm to 1.30 am

At: Bayroute, Badhwar Park, Apollo Bunder, Cuffe Parade.

Call: 8291156403

Cost Rs 545

Miss pepper



Pic/Pradeep Dhivar

For a lean option, there is murgh golmirch kebab, where the sesame seed marinade provides natural, healthy fat and the pepper adds a crunch.

At: All Kakori House outlets in the city.

Call: 9322390269 (Mahim)

Cost Rs 395

What a jerk

The tandoor chargrilled jerk spice chicken is marinated in a light chopped celery, carrot, ginger and soya sauce mix. The fresh spices pack in bags of flavour.

Time: 8.30 am to 11 am, 12 pm to 12 am

At: The Sassy Spoon, Express Towers, Nariman Point.

Call: 33715944

Cost Rs 390

Chimichuri goes desi

The chicken chimichuri tikka gets a desi twist with an addition of Indian spices. The kebabs are served grilled on request.

Time: 12 pm to 1 am

At: Dishkiyaaon, BKC, Bandra East.

Call: 26521088

Cost Rs 399

Minty fresh

The cream marinade in most kebabs adds to its fatty value. This chicken chaap is marinated in coriander, mint, ginger and garlic, and cooked without oil in the tandoor.

Time: 12 pm to 1.30 am

At: Arth, PD Hinduja Junction, 15th Road, Khar West.

Call: 30151369

Cost Rs 475

Compiled by Dhara Vora Sabhnani

