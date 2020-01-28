Where the art is at
All you have to do is head over to their website and download the free PDF document
Mumbai is teeming with galleries and navigating them can be a hassle. Since January saw the opening of over 15 shows, Mumbai Gallery Weekend, an initiative by the city's contemporary art galleries, have released a well-designed map to help you keep track of the galleries in South Mumbai as well as in the mid-town area comprising Byculla and Worli. All you have to do is head over to their website and download the free PDF document.
Log on to www.mumbaigalleryweekend.com
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe