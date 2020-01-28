Search

Where the art is at

Updated: Jan 28, 2020, 10:05 IST | The Guide Team | Mumbai

All you have to do is head over to their website and download the free PDF document

Mumbai is teeming with galleries and navigating them can be a hassle. Since January saw the opening of over 15 shows, Mumbai Gallery Weekend, an initiative by the city's contemporary art galleries, have released a well-designed map to help you keep track of the galleries in South Mumbai as well as in the mid-town area comprising Byculla and Worli. All you have to do is head over to their website and download the free PDF document.

Log on to www.mumbaigalleryweekend.com

