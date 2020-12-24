Search

In the 'hood'

Updated: 24 December, 2020 09:10 IST | Anindita Paul | Mumbai

Mumbai's fleeting winter is here, and so take your pick from these stylish hoodies

Dreaming of the hills
If mountain getaway remained unfulfilled this year, this hoodie can recreate the experience. Inspired by prayer flags, the hoodie is made of bio-washed and pre-shrunk cotton.
Log on to: haanum.com
Cost: Rs 1,199

K-pop coolness
Korean music and K-dramas are witnessing a surge in popularity. K-enthusiasts will recognise the finger-heart gesture on this cropped hoodie, which is perfect for Mumbai's winters.
Log on to: merchofashes.in
Cost: Rs 989

Multitasking mood
Face masks have become a vital part of our wardrobe, and this hoodie makes it easier for you to not forget them. Designed and sold by Saans, a sustainable brand, this hoodie has a three-ply extendable mask.
Log on to: facebook.com/thesaanslife
Cost: Rs 999

