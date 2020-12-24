In the 'hood'

Dreaming of the hills

If mountain getaway remained unfulfilled this year, this hoodie can recreate the experience. Inspired by prayer flags, the hoodie is made of bio-washed and pre-shrunk cotton.

Log on to: haanum.com

Cost: Rs 1,199

K-pop coolness

Korean music and K-dramas are witnessing a surge in popularity. K-enthusiasts will recognise the finger-heart gesture on this cropped hoodie, which is perfect for Mumbai's winters.

Log on to: merchofashes.in

Cost: Rs 989

Multitasking mood

Face masks have become a vital part of our wardrobe, and this hoodie makes it easier for you to not forget them. Designed and sold by Saans, a sustainable brand, this hoodie has a three-ply extendable mask.

Log on to: facebook.com/thesaanslife

Cost: Rs 999

