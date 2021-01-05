Where to get your healthy tiffin from in Mumbai

It is that time of the year when most of us are scrambling to keep our New Year resolutions alive. Among the most common New Year resolutions is, to eat healthier. We struggle to keep on track because of the endless choices we face when it comes to our meals. Mumbai is teeming with meal providers who provide customisable healthy meals to meet your diverse nutrition and fitness goals. These modernised tiffin services are highly convenient and an excellent way to commit to a diet. All you need to do is subscribe to a meal plan that matches your preferences and you’ll have a healthy tiffin at your doorstep in no time.



Juice it along



If you are simply looking to try out healthy meal services, Flax it up is an excellent option to try with an a-la-carte menu and plans as short as three days. The Cleanse plan is spread over three days while Detox lasts seven days and Stay fit lasts 21 days. Owing to their focus on providing healthy food without compromising on its taste, Flax it up offers fresh salads, meal bowls, healthy wraps, and speciality cold pressed juices. You can customise your plan to include juices as well. Veggie Keto Salad, Paleo Salad, Basil Pesto Fish, Falafel Bowl, Pickled Tuna Sandwich are among their most popular offerings.

Calling all salad lovers

ActivEat makes it possible to enjoy your nutritious meals and stay on track with fitness goals. Subscriptions offered include Balanced Meal Plan, Vegan Plan, Low Carb Meal Plan, and Keto Meal Plan that allow you to follow your diets. Their extensive menu includes a wide range of dishes such as Lentil Prawn Pilaf, Dark Chocolate French Toast, Lucknowi Kebab, and Lasagne Alfredo that will ensure your meals don’t get monotonous. They also offer subscription plans (one to 30 days) exclusively for salads, making it ideal for those who like to mix up their salads, from classic Caesar to sprouts.

Low sugar low sodium

Calorie Care is a health-focused service that is focussed on providing you fresh nutritionally balanced meals. Their varied meal plans, Weight Loss Meal Plan, Weight Training and Workout Meal Plan, Hypertension Meal Plan, No Sugar Meal Plan, and Low Sugar Low Sodium Meal Plan cater to unique dietary needs. Calorie Care offers an interesting menu with a range of hearty salads, soups, Indian and international dishes. Some of their most popular dishes are the Energy Salad, Lemon Grass Scented Mushroom Soup, and Chicken Shaslik.

Tailored fit

Food Darzee is famed for its concept of tailored meals to match a wide range of preferences. Each calorie-counted meal allows you to be more informed of your dietary choices. The nutritionists at Food Darzee have come up with an elaborate menu across distinct cuisines and help you choose a custom plan based on your requirements. Be it the Ketogenic Diet, Hugh Protein Low Carb Diet, or the Balanced Diet, you can be assured of lip-smacking food. Keto Brownies, Vegan Strawberry Crepe, Teriyaki Grilled Paneer or Fish, Chilli Cheese Paratha, and BBQ Veg Burger are some of their inspired offerings.

Vegetarian heaven

Gone are the days when meat was considered the only good source of protein. Meals offered by Herbivore are a wonderful example of the nutritional richness of a vegetarian diet. Their meals comprise of a beverage, afternoon snack, main course, and healthy desserts. With dairy-free, gluten-free, and oil-free alternatives, their chefs cater to unique dietary and taste preferences. Their ever-expanding menu with regional and global favourites ensures no meal is repeated for 15 days. You will be spoilt for choice with dishes such as Mexican Tacos (vegan), Thai Spring Rolls, Japanese Shoyu Ramen, Kerala Stew, Paratha Roll, or Burmese Khow Suey.

