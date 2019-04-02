'Where's my reservation?', law students demand answers from common entrance test cell

national

This is a grave injustice to students belonging to these categories. If the new policies are implemented, they should be implemented fairly across all streams," said Sachin Pawar, president of the Law Students' Council that has written to CET cell

Representational picture

While medical aspirants are standing strongly against the new reservation policies in the state, law aspirants are demanding an explanation for the absence of newly-introduced reservations categories - Maratha and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) - from their admissions process.

With the Common Entrance Test (CET) cell of Maharashtra opening its registrations for the law CET, applicants belonging to the two specified categories were shocked upon seeing their quotas excluded from the system. Aggrieved students wrote to the CET cell on March 30 demanding an explanation.

The reservation category includes SC, ST, NT, OBC, for whom the registration fee is R400, whereas open category candidates have to pay R800. The newly-introduced Maratha and EWS categories have not been mentioned. The deadline to fill these applications has also passed with the end of March, which is why students have also demanded an extension for registration after inclusion of the two categories.

Also Read: Law college students raise an alarm as only four of 116 pass

"While CET Cell is the authority conducting both admissions, medical students are able to take the benefit of the newly-introduced reservation policies whereas they have been completely excluded from law admissions. This is a grave injustice to students belonging to these categories. If the new policies are implemented, they should be implemented fairly across all streams," said Sachin Pawar, president of the Law Students' Council that has written to CET cell.

Poonam S, who is applying for law CET, and belongs to the Maratha community, said, "I have all required documents regarding the reservation. If the state has approved the reservation and it is to be implemented across faculties, they cannot leave law faculty out of it. We hope there is a positive response from the CET Cell." Anand Rayte, commissioner for CET cell, remained unavailable for comment.

Also Read: Mumbai: Law students blame shift in evaluation for mass failure

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates