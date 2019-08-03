Where's Rohit Sharma, fans ask Virat Kohli

cricket

Fans comment on a picture shared by Captain Virat Kohli on social media

Rohit Sharma

New Delhi: The Indian cricket team has arrived in the US for the upcoming three-match T20I series against the West Indies which starts from today. Players have been taking to their social media handles posting pictures of themselves while practising and enjoying in Florida. Yesterday, skipper Virat Kohli also posted a picture with his teammates on Instagram with a caption "SQUAD".

In the picture, Ravindra Jadeja, Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Shreyas Iyer, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and KL Rahul can be seen posing alongside Kohli.

However, vice captain Rohit Sharma is missing from the frame, which has once again given ammunition to people who have been speculating about a rift between Kohli and his deputy. Various fans commented on the picture asking about the absence of India vice captain.

Rohit 4 short of crossing Gayle's T20Is sixes mark

Lauderhill (USA): Indian run-machine Rohit Sharma will surpass Chris Gayle for the highest number of sixes in T20 Internationals if he hits four more maximums in today's first match against the West Indies here. Rohit has struck 102 sixes in 94 T20Is while the big-hitting Jamaican tops the list with 105 in 58 outings.

While Rohit will turn up for his team, Gayle will not get a chance to add to his tally, as he won't feature in the three-match series. PTI

