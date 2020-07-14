Wherever it is, the mode to reach god must be safe

With Amitabh Bachchan admitted to the hospital, fans across the world are praying for his recovery. Their sentiments extend to the rest of the Bachchan family too.

This paper carried a report about havans and poojas being carried out across the city. All this is understandable and in a way, expected, given the adulation and absolute demigod status that the superstars enjoy. Yet, it is important that fan fervour is tempered with good sense and reason in these days.

One must surely be allowed to pray for whom they wish to, but they must do so in safety and be mindful of guidelines when turning to god. Do observe social distancing when gathering and do so only if you must, in very small groups if you want to hold a havan or a pooja. Best to do so alone or even, keeping in mind the times, online. Fans must remember that the great AB himself had called off his daily darshan for fans amid the pandemic. He has also been seen in government advertisements warning people to adhere to pandemic rules.

So, it is binding on all true fans and here we can use the term worshippers, when it comes to Bachchan, to respect the wishes of their idol and desist from putting themselves or others in any danger while praying for his health.

One is sure that Bachchan and other Bollywood stars who may be affected have fans that are devout and dedicated in their prayers for his health. Yet, this is not the time to be adventurous or court any risk as cases rise everywhere. It is best to spend it in silent and even solitary prayer.

Wherever you may be, safe should be your mode of reaching out to god. The divine is surely listening, for you do not need flamboyance only feeling.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news