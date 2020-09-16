Whey Protein by Australian Brand KORORA: New Entrant in Indian Dietary Supplement Market

Fitness & Lifestyle Industry is one of the booming sectors across the world. With more and more people becoming fitness conscious the future of the industry is even better in the coming future. And with a rising levels of fitness awareness, another industry that is experiencing huge growth is of nutrition supplement. Almost every gym fitness freak person is consuming various types of dietary supplements, in which Whey Protein is most common. In the booming Indian dietary supplement market, now famous Australian brand KORORA has launched its Whey Protein in India.

Whey Protein is the Protein extracted from thin milk during the process of making cheese. It helps in lean muscle mass growth and helps in muscle protein synthesis. Whey proteins of various brands are available in market, but it is the quality of whey protein that matters. The whey protein that one is using should be as pure as possible. Whey protein added with lots of artificial flavors and preservatives can do more harm than good. Whey Protein from KORARA is 100% natural with no artificial flavors added. The cocoa mixed in it to give it good taste is completely natural.

KORORA is a brand that has already made its market in Australia, the continent which is famous for its best quality dairy products across the world. Indian consumers specifically gym freaks will be benefitted from the best quality of whey protein coming from Australia with the entry of KORORA in the Indian market.

The product is initially launched in Delhi but soon will be available on various popular e-commerce platforms to make it accessible to the fitness conscious people across the country. It has got an excellent initial response from gym trainers and dieticians from Delhi. A trainer from a famous gym said "It is far better than the previous brand I used to suggest the people I trained. The taste is awesome and quality is the best."

The company is planning to make it available in the retails market as well in near future, for which planning is at the final stages. It is expecting a good response from retail segment as well due to quality that it is offering to an extremely health- conscious segment of people.

