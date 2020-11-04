Which film did Pankaj Tripathi get paid for the most? The actor reveals!

Pankaj Tripathi's recent stint in the Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl was much appreciated. The actor has also become popular for his portrayal of 'Kaleen Bhaiyya' in the hit web series Mirzapur. The recently released season of the web show brought him a lot of adulation and applause. In a chat with Neha Dhupia on JioSaavn #NoFilterNeha Season 5, Pankaj Tripathi spoke about the film that paid him the most, and on which film set he made the best of friends.

Revealing which film helped him earn the most amount of money, Tripathi cheekily said, "This is a most difficult question... Currently, I feel like the set I'm working on now, that one... and the last film that I shot for, that paid me a lot. With each film that I do, I keep breaking the record of the last film in terms of money."

Talking about making friends on set, Pankaj Tripathi told Neha, "I make friends on every set; it's my specialty that I make friends with every one I shoot with. Even after the shoot is complete, it's like it's still going on. I will speak to that person after six months, and it will feel like we just spoke yesterday. I become friends with the entire unit, be it the lightman or anyone else."

As of now, Pankaj Tripathi is working on Kabir Khan's much-awaited sports drama 83. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev, along with Deepika Padukone, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Nishant Dahiya, Sahil Khattar and Amrita Puri among others.

Besides this, Tripathi also has films like Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Ludo, Mumbai Saga, and Kaagaz in the pipeline.

