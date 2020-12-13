Which masks are most effective? Scientists find out

This picture has been used for representational purpose

Scientists have assessed the filtering efficiency provided by various types of facemask modifications. They found that masks made of two layers of woven nylon are some of the most effective when fit snug against the wearer's face.

Scientists from the University of North Carolina School of Medicine noted that there have been a number of hacks and mask enhancements that claim to improve the performance of masks.

The study found that cotton bandanas folded and worn as "bandit-style masks" were only 49 per cent effective, whereas N95 respirators were 98 per cent protective.

