Which qualities helped Deepika Padukone become one of Bollywood's top actresses?

Deepika Padukone's rise as an actor and a global icon is a worldwide phenomenon. But was she a born actor? The answer is no. Deepika wasn't considered to be "an actor" when she stepped into the film world. It is something she worked hard for and that is why her success today is even bigger.

From being a successful model to making her acting debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika charmed her way into people's hearts and she still continues to be their favourite after 13 years of her film career.

Deepika has carved a place for herself by becoming one of the most bankable actresses, delivering blockbusters in a row, with her sheer perseverance and passion for the craft.

While every actor has their share of highs and lows in their respective careers, Deepika feels that it took her a few years after her successful debut to finally understand the medium of cinema and the craft. And it all changed for her with Homi Adajania's Cocktail. While the actress silenced her detractors with her impeccable performance in the movie alongside Saif Ali Khan and Diana Penty, she received a lot of accolades from critics, audience and the industry.

Post Cocktail, there was no looking back for Deepika, as she was on a blockbuster-spree with films like Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Chennai Express, Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela, Piku, Bajirao Mastani, Padmaavat and her latest Chhapaak.

Be it Naina (Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani), Meenamma (Chennai Express), Piku (Piku), Mastani (Bajirao Mastani), Padmavati (Padmaavat) or Malti (Chhapaak), Deepika metamorphosed all her roles making them all memorable. Proving her versatility with challenging roles, Deepika also set the cash registers ringing at the box office.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news