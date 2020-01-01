Which shows and movies should you look forward to on Netflix in 2020?

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Netflix is a treasure trove of brilliant and happening web shows and movies. So what should you watch on the OTT platform in 2020? Here's a list to help you zero in on the kind of content you may like!

Films

Bulbul: Produced by Anushka Sharma and Karnesh Sharma's Clean Slate Films, Bulbul is a period piece set in a vibrant atmosphere amidst age-old beliefs and superstitions.

Freedom: Directed and produced by Dibakar Banerjee, it is the story of an Indian family interwoven with the personal, ideological and sexual history of India and how desire plays a common role in each.

Ghost Stories: Directors Karan Johar, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Anurag Kashyap reunite (after Lust Stories) to tell spine-chilling tales, produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and Ashi Dua.

Guilty: Produced by Dharmatic and directed by Ruchi Narain, Guilty explores the versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape.

Kaali Khuhi: With a history of female infanticide and mysterious deaths of its residents, this Punjab village must be saved, and it is up to 10-year-old Shivangi to be its saviour.

Maska: The film is about a confused millennial who sets out to fulfill his fantasy of becoming a movie star until a summer romance with a clear-headed girl helps him discover the fine line between dreams and delusions. The film is directed by Neeraj Udhwani and produced by Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran's Mutant Films.

Mrs Serial Killer: When her husband is framed and imprisoned for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband innocent. The thriller is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

Serious Men: Produced by Bombay Fables and Cineraas Entertainment, the film is about a wily slum dweller, who cons the country into believing his dim-witted 10-year-old son is a genius to realise that the only victim of his dangerous game is his son.

Yeh Ballet: Directed by Sooni Taraporevala and produced by Roy Kapur Films, this is a story about two boys from very low-income families who discover ballet and through it a way to escape their challenging circumstances.

Shows

Bombay Begums: In contemporary urban India, five women, across generations, wrestle with desire, ethics, personal crises and vulnerabilities to own their ambition. As each woman strives to find her own truth, they find in each other an unexpected understanding and the sliver of a bond. Bombay Begums is created, written and directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and executive produced by Chernin Entertainment and EndemolShine India.

Masaba Masaba: This scripted series based on real-life moments from Masaba Gupta's life follows her unique background, the diverse worlds she straddles across fashion and family, and her foray back into the dating world. This fun series will be packed with tongue-in-cheek humour, enacted by the mother-daughter duo, Masaba and Neena Gupta themselves. The series is created and produced by Ashvini Yardi's Viniyard Films and will be directed by Sonam Nair.

Messy: Mumbai's rising stand-up comic, Beanie, struggles to balance a career in comedy with pleasing a yuppie day-job boss, peculiar BFF, persistent parents, and proposal-popping boyfriend. Messy is her quest to find her own voice and get her life together in the midst of all the mayhem. American actor and director, Ravi Patel stars in the series which he has created and co-written with Neel Shah. The series is co-produced by The District's David Bernad and Ruben Fleischer and Mutant Films' Seher Aly Latif and Shivani Saran.

Jamtara - Sabka Number Aayega: Directed by National Award-winning director Soumendra Padhi and inspired by true incidents, Jamtara - Sabka Number Ayega is the story of young, ambitious, volatile people who have the world before them. The ensemble cast of the series includes Amit Sial, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Aksha Pardasany, Sparsh Srivastava, Monika Panwar and Anshumaan Pushkar.

She: This is a gritty story of an undercover cop's journey discovering her sexuality and breaking stereotypes while taking down a drug cartel.

Taj Mahal 1989: It's a nostalgic exploration of love and longing set against the monument of enduring love.

