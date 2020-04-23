While away time with tiles

No two snowflakes have the same pattern. Similarly, if you pass by Victorian Gothic buildings in and around Fort, you'll notice that each of them has unique floor tiles that lend a distinct characteristic to the structure. The colours and the designs have persisted for over 125 years, and these tiles are an integral part of the city's heritage just like the carvings and sculptures on the façades of SoBo's Art Deco buildings.

Bandra-based design studio Kahani has now brought that heritage alive on paper, since it's started a project where tiled patterns found in four such buildings have been turned into activity sheets that you can colour on. These buildings are Elphinstone College, the Library Building in the University of Mumbai, Keneseth Eliyahoo Synagogue and Khadi Bhandar's store in Fort. The roots of the project go back four years ago, says Kahani founder Ruchita Madhok, who started visiting buildings in SoBo and documenting them through illustrations. "We planned to put them together as reams about two months ago, but had to shelve that idea after printing presses were shut post the lockdown. So we thought of making it a fun activity instead, which lets you discover the city's heritage as well," she tells us of the project that

can keep you occupied especially at a time when people are running out of things to do at home.

Log on to https://bit.ly/storycity-colouring

