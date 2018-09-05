Whip it up

food

Think you're a master pastry chef? Prove it at a competition

Chef Vikas Bagul

A two-day competition is aimed at finding India's best pastry chef under the age of 23. It's meant for those who are proficient in culinary exercises like baking the Felchlin chocolate cake and bonbons, making glass desserts, and modelling figurines. To register, participants need to form teams of two, and get a mentor along as well. The theme for the competition is flying.



Participants with the jury at the Junior Pastry Indian Cup 2017

Jury member chef Vikas Bagul says, "The time has come for our pastry chefs to showcase their skill at the international level," adding that the winners get to represent India in Rimini, Italy, where participants from 10 countries will compete in the Junior Pastry World Cup 2019. The last date for registeration is September 11.

On: September 29 and 30, 8 am to 5 pm

At: School for European Pastry, Chakala, Andheri East.

Log on to: jrpastryindiancup.com

Cost: Rs 30,000 + 18% GST

