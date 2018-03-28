Whistleblower Christopher Wylie testifies in UK

Christopher Wylie previously alleged that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica used data harvested from more than 50 million Facebook users to help US President Donald Trump's 2016 election campaign.



Christopher Wylie. Pic/AFP

The computer expert who sparked a global debate over electronic privacy said that the official campaign backing Britain's exit from the European Union had access to data that was inappropriately collected from millions of Facebook users.

Wylie told the media committee of the British parliament that he "absolutely" believed Canadian consultant AggregateIQ drew on Cambridge Analytica's databases for its work on the official Vote Leave campaign. The data could have been used to micro-target voters in the closely fought referendum in which 51.9 per cent of voters ultimately backed Brexit.