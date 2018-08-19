Whistler blower Edward Snowden demands penalty for misuse of Aadhaar data

national

Edward Snowden. File Pic

The government must slap penalty on anyone using Aadhaar data for purposes other than public services, whistle-blower Edward Snowden has said. Addressing an event via video-conference, he said that if Indian government was serious about implementing Aadhaar for public good, it must ensure "criminal penalty" against anyone misusing the data.

Mass surveillance system would look like Aadhaar as it creates systemisation of society, he told the fifth edition of 'Talk Journalism' event organised here last weekend.

Systemisation of society is something that is not stated in the scheme of things for the UIDAI, he added. He said that no government will say that it has decided that "you don't have rights". They would rather say that they are bringing in a new programme that will safeguard people's rights.

