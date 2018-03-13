White House: Attack on former spy in UK an outrage

The United States has expressed "outrage" over a nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in an attempted murder in the UK allegedly by Russia



The United States has expressed "outrage" over a nerve agent attack on a former spy and his daughter in an attempted murder in the UK allegedly by Russia. Former Russian spy Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter Yulia, 33, were found collapsed after being poisoned last week. Both remain in a serious condition along with a police officer who came in contact with the same substance.

Speaking before the House of Commons, British Prime Minister Theresa May yesterday said it was "highly likely" that Russia was behind the nerve agent attack on Skripal who was once an informant for Britain's foreign intelligence service. Russia has denied the allegation.

"We are standing with our UK ally," White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders told reporters at her daily news conference. Sanders said the United States has been monitoring the incident closely and takes it very seriously. "The use of a highly lethal nerve agent against UK citizens on UK soil is an outrage," she said.

"The attack was reckless, indiscriminate, and irresponsible. We offer the fullest condemnation, and we extend our sympathy to the victims and their families, and our support to the UK government. We stand by our closest ally and the special relationship that we have," Sanders said. US' Secretary of State, Rex Tillerson, who is currently on a travel to Africa, spoke with his British counterpart.

"We have full confidence in the UK's investigation and its assessment that Russia was likely responsible for the nerve agent attack that took place in Salisbury last week," he said in a statement. Tillerson said there is never a justification for such an attack ' the attempted murder of a private citizen on the soil of a sovereign nation ' and "the US is outraged that Russia appears to have again engaged in such behaviour".

"From Ukraine to Syria ' and now the UK ' Russia continues to be an irresponsible force of instability in the world, acting with open disregard for the sovereignty of other states and the life of their citizens," he alleged. "We agree that those responsible ' both those who committed the crime and those who ordered it ' must face appropriately serious consequences. We stand in solidarity with our Allies in the United Kingdom and will continue to coordinate closely our responses," Tillerson said.

