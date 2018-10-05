White House confident about Senate confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh

international

"The White House has received the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh, and it is being transmitted to the Senate," White House Spokesman Raj Shah said Thursday

Senators are expected to view the FBI report on Kavanaugh on Thursday. Pic/AFP

The White House, which has received the FBI report on sexual misconduct allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, Thursday expressed confidence that the Supreme Court nominee would be confirmed by the Senate.

"The White House has received the Federal Bureau of Investigation's (FBI) supplemental background investigation into Judge Kavanaugh, and it is being transmitted to the Senate," White House Spokesman Raj Shah said Thursday.

His remarks came hours after the FBI submitted to the White House the report of its investigations on sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. The nomination of Kavanaugh has been confirmed by the Senate Judiciary Committee and is now to be voted by the Senate. The Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has initiated the move and the procedural voting is likely to take place Friday.

"With this additional information, the White House is fully confident the Senate will vote to confirm Judge Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court," Shah said. Senators are expected to view the FBI report on Thursday.

