White House defends Donald Trump's silence over Stormy Daniels row

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders on Tuesday defended United States President Donald Trump's silence on allegations leveled against him by porn star Stormy Daniels. Sanders, while throwing light on Daniels branding Trump as a "counter-puncher", clarified that she didn't say he "punches back on every single topic".

"If he did he would probably be addressing a lot of the stories that most of you write every single minute of every single day. He also has a country to run. And he is doing a great job with that. ... Sometimes he chooses to specifically engage and punch back and sometimes he doesn't," CNN reported Sanders, as saying to reporters.

According to the report, the President has been advised that 'lashing out' on the Daniels story will only make it worse. Daniels on Monday accused Trump's attorney, Michael Cohen for defamation, amending her lawsuit against the US President.

According to the lawsuit, it now claims that Cohen defamed Daniels by suggesting that she is lying about her alleged 2006 affair with Trump, The Hill reported. Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford appeared on on CBS' "60 Minutes" where Anderson Cooper interviewed her over her alleged affair with Trump. The White House on Monday dismissed Daniel's claims in the CBS interview as "absolutely inaccurate and incoherent"

