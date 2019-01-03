White House dismisses plan to end shutdown

international

Ahead of the start of the new Congress on January 3, in which the Democrats would enjoy majority in the House of Representatives, Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi proposed to end government shutdown

Mitt Romney (right) has criticised Trump for his recent decisions

The White House on Wednesday rejected a proposal put forward by the opposition Democratic party to end the protracted partial government shutdown, asserting that any plan without a provision for funding US President Donald Trump's long-promised border wall is a "non-starter".

The over 10-day long partial government shutdown starting on December 22 has affected 8,00,000 federal employees, who have either been furloughed or are working without pay. Ahead of the start of the new Congress on January 3, in which the Democrats would enjoy majority in the House of Representatives, Speaker-designate Nancy Pelosi proposed to end government shutdown.

"The second bill would extend the Department of Homeland Security's funding through February 8. It is important to note that these bills contain no new wall funding," Pelosi said.

Top Pentagon spokeswoman resigns

The Pentagon's top spokeswoman, who was under investigation over misconduct allegations, has resigned. Dana White announced her resignation on Monday night, hours after outgoing Defence Secretary James Mattis sent his farewell message to department employees.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever