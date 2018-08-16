White House: Donald Trump revokes security clearance for ex-CIA chief Brennan

international

"At this point in my administration, any benefits that senior officials might glean from consultations with Mr Brennan are now outweighed by the risk posed by his erratic conduct and behavior," she quoted Trump as saying

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Donald Trump has revoked the security clearance of former Central Intelligence Agency director John Brennan, the White House said today, denying the frequent critic of the president any access to sensitive information.

"Historically former heads of intelligence and law enforcement agencies have been allowed to retain access to classified information after their government service so that they can consult with their successors," press secretary Sarah Sanders said, reading a statement from Trump.

