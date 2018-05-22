Search

White House hypes threat from 'violent animals' of MS-13

May 22, 2018, 00:26 IST | AFP

Doubling down on Trump's recent controversial remarks about some migrants being "animals" -- which he later said were directed against MS-13 -- the White House sent a statement detailing atrocities committed by the group

Donald TrumpDonald Trump

The White House sought to underscore the threat from the largely Hispanic MS-13 gang today, describing its members as "violent animals."

Doubling down on Trump's recent controversial remarks about some migrants being "animals" -- which he later said were directed against MS-13 -- the White House sent a statement detailing atrocities committed by the group.

"WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT THE VIOLENT ANIMALS OF MS-13," said an email, which used the term "animals" 11 times.

The White House accused members of the gang of "stabbing a man more than 100 times and then decapitating him, dismembering him, and ripping his heart out of his body." MS-13 started in Los Angeles in the 1980s, but has links to El Salvador.

It is thought to have around 10,000 members, in line with estimates a decade ago. It is known for its brutal violence, but until the Trump administration had not been seen as a national security threat warranting sustained White House attention.

As he has sought to bolster the case for building a border wall, Trump has often focused on MS-13 in casting aspersions on immigration from Latin America.

Building "the wall" was one of Trump's signature campaign promises, but he has failed to convince the Republican-controlled Congress to pay for it.

According to an estimate from The Washington Office on Latin America, which campaigns on human rights in the Americas, MS-13 accounts for less than one percent of America's 1.4 million gang members.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Mumbai man who created hijack scare to be out on no-fly list

Tags

united states of americadonald trumpworld news