Whitney Houston was molested by her cousin

The revelation comes at the end of Whitney, a documentary on the late singer which was screened at 71st Cannes Film Festival



Whitney Houston

Whitney a documentary on late singer Whitney Houston that debuted at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, has stated that the Grammy winner was allegedly sexually abused as a child by her cousin Dee Dee Warwick. The revelation comes at the end of the film when Houston's former longtime assistant, Mary Jones, alleges that the singer told her that she was molested as a young child by her cousin Dee Dee, the niece of Houston's mother Cissy Houston, reports ew.com.

Jones noted that Houston's alleged molestation had a lasting effect on her life. "It made her question her sexual preference," she said. On why Houston never told her mother, Jones said the late singer was probably "ashamed. If Cissy had known, she would have done something about it, because Cissy loves her children."

Gary Houston, Whitney's half-brother, also said he was sexually abused between the age of seven and nine by a female family member, in the documentary. Whitney Houston died at the age of 48 on February 11, 2012, by accidentally drowning in a bathtub following a heart attack brought on after years of substance abuse. Dee Dee Warwick died in 2008 at age of 63.

Whitney, which was made with the cooperation of Houston's estate, provides intimate insight into the late singer's personal life and struggles. The documentary also touches on other aspects of the star's troubled life, giving viewers a glimpse into her drug abuse as well as her tumultuous relationship with former-husband Bobby Brown, who also appears in it.

Whitney will be released in the US on July 6.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever