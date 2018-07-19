Who are they to decide I'm not a Hindu like them, asks Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor had recently courted a huge controversy with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will pave the way for creation of a 'Hindu Pakistan'

Days after BJP youth wing members defaced the walls of his office, Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wondered whether "Talibanisation of Hinduism" has started. Tharoor had recently courted a huge controversy with remarks that the BJP, if voted to power again, will pave the way for creation of a "Hindu Pakistan".

"They are asking me to go to Pakistan. Who has given them the right to decide that I am not a Hindu like them and so I cannot live in India? The BJP's talk of 'Hindu Rashtra' is really dangerous. Has Talibanisation started in Hinduism?" the Congress MP from Thiruvananthapuram told workers of Kerala's UDF at a protest march against alleged neglect of the state by the Centre.

