Who can Mahira Khan say 'I love you' to?

Mahira Khan reveals one person her grandmother would allow to say 'I love you' to on screen



Mahira Khan

Mahira Khan shared the stage with Simi Garewal at the recent UK Asian Film Festival in London. The Pakistani star revealed that her grandmother is still not comfortable with the idea of her working in films.

Mahira quipped that her granny is particular about who she says, "I love you," to on screen, "but does not mind Fawad Khan." To which Simi replied, "She does have good taste." Mahira also bagged an award for her contribution to films and activism. The festival, which is focussing on the role of women in films, began yesterday and runs till March 25.

An awkward video of Mahira Khan and senior actor Javed Sheikh had gone viral on Twitter and across all platforms on social media. The video is from a 2018 award function, wherein, Sheikh presented Mahira with the award and went ahead for a kiss. However, in the video, Mahira is seen leaning backward and turning her face on the other side to avoid the kiss. Mahira's fans have been going berserk on social media by criticising Javed Sheikh's act of trying to kiss her and the awkwardness it has created.

