Who does it better: Ramya Krishnan or Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa?

South actress Ramya Krishnan will be seen in the web series, Queen, based on former actress and chief minister of Tamil Nadu Jayalalithaa's life. Filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon along with Prasath Murugesan have worked on the series, and they recently released the first look poster of Ramya as Jayalalithaa. Check out the poster below:

While not much has been done when it comes to prosthetics, Ramya Krishnan does resemble the beloved Amma. Now let's check out Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa in her upcoming biopic, Thalaivi, directed by Vijay. The makers of the film had dropped the first look of the actress a few days ago.

Comparing Kangana's poster to how Jayalalithaa looked in the latter part of her life, we can see some resemblance thanks to hormone pills and ace international prosthetics experts. But will she look akin to Amma in her younger days?

While both Ramya Krishnan and Kangana Ranaut will soon be seen portraying the same actress-politician in Queen and Thalaivi respectively, who do you think fits the bill better? Of course, the treatment given to both projects will be wholly different since one is a web series while the other is a full-fledged film, we're curious to see who plays the part with conviction!

Thalaivi is all set to be released on June 26, 2020, in three languages – Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, and under the same name Thalaivi. The release date of Queen will be announced in a few days.

