Who do television actors want to see on Bigg Boss?

There is a great deal of speculation about who will feature in the upcoming season of Bigg Boss. The Salman Khan hosted reality show is slated to air in the coming weeks. Telly actor Dalljit Kaur recently quit Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega as she has given her nod to be locked up in the house.

We ask some television actors whom they would like to see as contestants on Bigg Boss 13

Ashish Trivedi:

Ashish Trivedi is keen on seeing cricketer Hardik Pandya in the house. "I find his attitude fun-loving and cool towards life. We cannot judge anyone by just one-hour episode of some show like Koffee With Karan. I want to see more of him as I love him as a cricketer."

Ankit Bathla:

Ankit Bathla wants Salman Khan in the house. "I would love to see Bhai himself in the house. I am a big fan, so I would get to see more of him than just as host of the show."

Zuber Khan:

Zuber K Khan wants to see Virat Kohli. "I would love to see the Indian cricket captain in the house because of his instant temper and quirky mood swings."

Manuj Nagpal:

Manuj Nagpal wishes to see Hardik Pandya in the house. "It will be interesting to see him after what happened in Koffee With Karan."

Rehaan Roy:

Rehaan Roy would love to see Kangana Ranaut in Bigg Boss. "I think her life has been really controversial and the best part about her is that she always stands for what she believes is right. She doesn't bother about anyone’s opinion. Hence to see how she actually spends her 24/7 would be interesting."

