WHO: Global COVID-19 tally surpasses 20 million

People wait for a bus in the largely Latino neighborhood of East Los Angeles, in Los Angeles, California during the coronavirus pandemic. Pic/ AFP

Nearly 214,985 new coronavirus cases were reported worldwide over the past 24 hours, and the total tally reached 20.1 million, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on Wednesday. According to the organisation, the exact number of COVID-19 cases in the world is now at 20,162,474.



At the same time, 4,835 new coronavirus-related fatalities were registered globally over the given period, taking the overall death toll to 737,417.



The WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11.

