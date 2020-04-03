Who is Amitabh Bachchan referring to?

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan shared some thoughts in Hindi on social media. Big B wrote,

"Unka kaam hai bolna, hamara karna. Woh kar sakte toh samay na hota bolne ka. Boltey isliye hain kyunki kuch na karne se unhe samay milta hai bolne ka (sic)."

The veteran actor has been sharing poems and musings on the current situation. Netizens feel Big B's latest post seemed to be calling out those who are always critical of others. He would prefer that they make constructive use of time.

The megastar further added, "Yadi woh bolte na, toh humein kaise pata chalta ki hum kuch kar rahein hai (sic)." Fans added the sarcastic tone was for trolls who have too much time to point fingers at celebrities, even in the prevailing tough times.

On April 3, Amitabh Bachchan also shared an illustration with the lines from a song of his famous film Coolie paying homage to the doctors. Take a look:

Earlier, Big B's had shared an inspiring message to his fans to stay fit during self-quarantine in the time of the coronavirus outbreak. He had posted a selfie from his gym. "Keep the gym going.. build resistance.. fight fight fight," he captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan) onMar 24, 2020 at 2:01am PDT

On the film front, Big B will be seen in Chehre, which also stars Emraan Hashmi. He will also be seen in Gulabo Sitabo along with Ayushmann Khurrana.

