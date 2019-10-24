Who is hotter, Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh? Malaika Arora answers

Malaika Arora is popular for her perfect body and Monday Motivation posts on Instagram, which she shares with all her fans while working out tirelessly in the gym. And given the one show that's currently very popular, Work It Up, hosted by Sophie Choudry, how could Arora not be the guest?

Currently streaming on VOOT, Arora and Choudry were spotted swapping fitness tips and keeping the conversation interesting as they worked out and did some Yoga moves whilst having some juicy conversation. While playing the fun game Going light with Electrolyte, Sophie asks Malaika, "Ranbir Kapoor is hotter than Ranveer Singh if you drink means Ranbir is hotter and if you don't then Ranveer is hotter." Malaika gulps the shot without hesitation and says, "I think Ranbir is hotter than Ranveer."

Later during the show, Sophie dares Malaika to answer a few questions while performing Bhujasana. On being asked about that one male actor from Bollywood who can become a master yoga teacher, she replies, "Hrithik Roshan." When asked who she thinks is the Alpha Male from the south to which she answers, "Prabhas!" Lastly, when she was asked about the hottest actor or actress that debuted last year, Malaika chooses Tiger Shroff! Wow! Looks like Malaika has made all the right choices when it comes to men.

Arora celebrated her birthday on October 23 and it was a grand affair, filled with glamour and razzmatazz. But she works out as hard as she parties, and we cannot wait for her next Monday Motivation post.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates