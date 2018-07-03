Who is Hrithik Roshan hinting at with this cryptic tweets?

Hrithik Roshan tweeted, "I find it funny when people fight to attribute credit in any creative work"

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan's philosophical tweets have got us thinking. He writes, "I find it funny when people fight to attribute credit in any creative work. It's like questioning who is better — the painter's hand or the painting itself (sic)."

Hrithik further tweeted:

Or to the colors? Painter, painting or the colors ? https://t.co/H6ZF8jkfuK — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 1, 2018

And one more tweet:

All equal perhaps. Inseparable from each other. Just like us. Playing our individual parts. How we keep forgetting that we all are a part of the whole. Sometimes we are the painter, sometimes the color. N sometimes, if we are lucky, the painting:) https://t.co/UvVGXxGvep — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 1, 2018

There have been several feuds in B-Town over credits. A certain Kangana Ranaut had demanded additional story and screenplay credit for Simran (2017). Just saying.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Hrithik Roshan is shooting for Super 30. He will be portraying the life of Anand Kumar in his first ever biopic, which is based on Kumar's educational program Super 30. Super 30 by mathematician Anand Kumar has been a revolutionary move on the educational front, the math genius trains 30 deserving, economically backward students for IIT-JEE the entrance exams of IIT each year with commendable success rate.

