Who is Karan Johar's new protege, Lakshya Lalwani?

Karan Johar is launching Lakshya in Dostana 2, which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Kartik Aaryan. Kangana Ranaut referred to him as the 'flagbearer of nepotism'. This accusation was made on Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan, where she was accompanied by co-actor Saif Ali Khan for their film Rangoon's promotion.

As soon as Karan Johar introduced Lakshya, his post was bombarded with questions like "Which star kid?", "Why are you hiding his last name?", "Whose son is he?", to which, he responded that Lakshya does not have any industry connections. "Yes, I woke up to several inquiries asking about his film industry connections! He is NOT from the business and went through a legit audition process! Am grateful to Shanoo Sharma for introducing Lakshya to Dharma Productions," read the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil's director's Twitter post.

Better known as Lakshya Lalwani, he was seen on TV shows like Pardes Mein Hai Mera Dil and Porus. Later, he preferred to call himself Lakshya for his telly outings. For the past several months, he had dropped off the radar. Now we know why.

The internet was also quick to point out that Lakshya's full name is Lakshya Lalwani, who appeared in television shows such as Porus, Adhuri Kahaani Hamari and a show called India's Warrior High. The actor is just 23 years old and has grabbed the third lead in a Dharma film.

Dostana 2 is a sequel to the hit film Dostana (2008) starring Priyanka Chopra, John Abraham, and Abhishek Bachchan.

