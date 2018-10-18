Who will cheer for - Manchester United or Chelsea?
Watch Manchester United and Chelsea battle it out at a screening of the much looked forward to match of the Premier League season
The clash of titans
Watch Manchester United and Chelsea battle it out at a screening of the much looked forward to match of the Premier League season. With a good start for Chelsea under Maurizo Sarri and Eden Hazard in great form, this will be an exciting game.
Time: 4 pm onwards
At: MRP, Oshiwara, Andheri West.
Log on to: insider.in
Entry: Rs 400
The deciding game?
Could this be the turning point in the fate of the Red Army? Whether you are a Man-U fan or love the Blues, this is a question Premier League followers have been mulling over. Find the answer as you chug down pints of beer at this watering hole.
Time: 5 pm to 8 pm
At: Hoppipola, Powai.
Log on to: kasakaimumbai.com
Entry: Rs 350
Old foes, old charm
The clash of the six-time champions versus 20-time champions can never lose its charm. Get ready for the action with fellow fans at this Juhu sports bar with some chilled beer as the perfect accompaniment.
Time: 4 pm onwards
At: The Studs Sports Bar & Grill, Juhu.
Log on to: insider.in
Entry: Rs 500
With Red Army fans
If you are a hardcore Man-U fan, show your support to the team when it needs you the most. Watch the battle of the old rivals in the company of the Manchester United Fan Club of Mumbai at a screening.
Time: 4 pm to 8.30 pm
At: Smaaash, Kamala Mills Compound, Lower Parel.
Register: manutdmumbai.com/registration-page
