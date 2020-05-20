Who will Varun Dhawan pick as the Entertainer No. 1? Actor in a dilemma

Varun Dhawan, who is judging an online talent hunt, Entertainer No 1, finds himself in a tough spot. The outstanding acts by contestants is finding it difficult to pick a winner. He has been spending hours reviewing the videos. Tera hero kidhar hai, Varun?

Taking to his Instagram account, he has also shared a post about the show and written- "Can't keep calm because Super 100 ki race is on." (sic) Take a look at the post right here:

Given Dhawan is one of the most loved entertainers in Bollywood currently, it seems he's the best bet to host such a fun show. On the work front, he has films like Coolie No. 1 and a film on the life of Arun Khetarpal coming up.

