Whoa! Tamannaah Bhatia aces quarantine pillow challenge
The Pillow Challenge is one of the viral trends doing the rounds during the global COVID-19 lockdown. People taking the challenge have to tie a pillow to themselves like a dress using a belt, and post a picture or video of the pose on social media
Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently took part in the ongoing viral #pillowChallenge, and she pulled it off with the help of her Gucci belt.
Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah posted a picture in which she is seen lying on a floor while striking a stunning pose with a pillow. She accessorised with Gucci belt and red high heels.
"I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket! #feelingfancybutnowheretogo #weekendvibes #quarantinePillowchallenge #pillowchallenge," she captioned the post. Reacting to Tamannaah's post, a user commented: "So hot." Another one wrote: "Lucky pillow."
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
