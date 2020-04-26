Whoa! Tamannaah Bhatia aces quarantine pillow challenge

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia recently took part in the ongoing viral #pillowChallenge, and she pulled it off with the help of her Gucci belt.

The Pillow Challenge is one of the viral trends doing the rounds during the global COVID-19 lockdown. People taking the challenge have to tie a pillow to themselves like a dress using a belt, and post a picture or video of the pose on social media.

Taking to Instagram, Tamannaah posted a picture in which she is seen lying on a floor while striking a stunning pose with a pillow. She accessorised with Gucci belt and red high heels.

"I'm off to club bed featuring DJ pillow and MC blanket! #feelingfancybutnowheretogo #weekendvibes #quarantinePillowchallenge #pillowchallenge," she captioned the post. Reacting to Tamannaah's post, a user commented: "So hot." Another one wrote: "Lucky pillow."

