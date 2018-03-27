Whoopi Goldberg joins Tiffany Haddish in comedy 'The List'

Tiffany Haddish will portray a wild woman who gets released from prison and reunites with her sister, played by Tika Sumpter

Veteran actor-comedienne Whoopi Goldberg is set to star along side Tiffany Haddish in Tyler Perry's comedy "The List". Perry is directing and producing the project from his own script, reported Variety.

Paramount Players has already set a November 2 release date for the film. Haddish will portray a wild woman who gets released from prison and reunites with her sister, played by Tika Sumpter. Sumpter's character is in an online relationship with a man that may be "catfishing" her. Perry made the announcement about the project on ABC's talk show "The View," which Goldberg has moderated for more than a decade.

