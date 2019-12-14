Who's gonna tell Taylor Swift that she is 30 now: Swift on her birthday

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Singer Taylor Swift who turned 30 on Friday shared a throwback picture from her childhood days on her birthday.

Little Taylor looked as cheerful and enthusiastic as the 30-year-old Taylor in the picture wearing a cute little multi-coloured dress.

View this post on Instagram WHO’S GONNA TELL HER SHE’S THIRTAY NOW ðÂ§Â A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) onDec 12, 2019 at 9:04pm PST

"WHO'S GONNA TELL HER SHE'S THIRTAY NOW," the singer captioned the photo.

The 'Love Story' singer started singing professionally at the age of 14 and made people fall in love with her voice and 'fearless'-ness.

With over 600 international nominations registered under her name, the singer has won seven grammy awards in her 16 year-long career.

