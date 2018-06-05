Who's that girl? Hansika Motwani looks unrecognizable!

Hansika will be seen in AR Murugadoss' 100 opposite Atharvaa Murali



Hansika Motwani looked unrecognisable at a recent event. A big draw in South films, she has kept herself away from Bollywood after Aap Kaa Surroor (2007) and Money Hai To Honey Hai (2008).



Hansika, who began as a child actor, appears to have had yet another drastic transformation. A decade ago, too, she disappeared and came back looking different. We had to take a long, hard look to make sure it was her.

On the work front, Hansika will be seen in AR Murugadoss' 100 opposite Atharvaa Murali.

