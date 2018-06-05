Search

Who's that girl? Hansika Motwani looks unrecognizable!

Jun 05, 2018, 07:00 IST | The Hitlist Team

Hansika will be seen in AR Murugadoss' 100 opposite Atharvaa Murali

Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani

Hansika Motwani looked unrecognisable at a recent event. A big draw in South films, she has kept herself away from Bollywood after Aap Kaa Surroor (2007) and Money Hai To Honey Hai (2008).

Hansika Motwani
Hansika Motwani

Hansika, who began as a child actor, appears to have had yet another drastic transformation. A decade ago, too, she disappeared and came back looking different. We had to take a long, hard look to make sure it was her.

On the work front, Hansika will be seen in AR Murugadoss' 100 opposite Atharvaa Murali.

Also Read: Karishma Tanna: Naagin 3 be as good as international shows

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Revealed: Shilpa Shetty's most horrifying experience on the sets of Baazigar!

Tags

hansika motwanibollywood news