Why Akshay Kumar was worried about daughter Nitara aboard Housefull 4 Express

The Housefull 4 Express rolled into New Delhi Railway Station from Mumbai on Thursday, and superstar Akshay Kumar, who was accompanied by his daughter Nitara on the special journey, says he was a "little worried on how to keep the little one entertained".

Akshay stars in the upcoming Diwali biggie ,Housefull 4. The actor, along with Nitara, and the rest of the star cast took the special train ride to Delhi as part of a promotional gig for the film.

"I was a little worried on how to keep the little one entertained on a 17-hour train journey but she managed well, built a tent, jumped on the cushioned berths. In short, she had a ball on the #Housefull4Express," Akshay wrote on Instagram on Friday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) onOct 16, 2019 at 11:11pm PDT

Along with the post, he uploaded a video in which Nitara is seen building a tent with the bedsheets.

Apart from Nitara's video, Akshay posted several other pictures and videos, sharing how much fun he had with his co-stars Kriti Sanon, Bobby Deol, Riteish Deshmukh, Chunky Panday, Poooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda while travelling on the train.

In one of the vidoes, he asked Riteish and Chunkey to enact like tea vendors. The whole cast even performed on their 'Bala' song along with the media personnels and played games like antakshari and housie on the train.

The activity is a part of Indian Railways' ï¿½Promotion on Wheels', which is a new concept that was kicked off on Wednesday with the film's cast on board for the film's promotions on its Mumbai to Delhi route.

"Housefull 4", produced by Nadiadwala Grandson and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, is slated to release on October 25.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates