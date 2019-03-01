Why Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan deleted their social media post?

bollywood

Buzz is that given the current scenario along the border, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan later had second thoughts, but not before they found themselves being trolled. Blame it on the timing

Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt posted a map of Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh, on their respective social media accounts and later deleted it. Big B captioned it, 'Ek anokhi kahani, ek anokha aarambh (sic)' while Alia wrote, 'So, so excited for this. Find out soon (sic).

It is being said that it was to arouse curiosity for their upcoming film, Brahmastra, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Buzz is that given the current scenario along the border, the actors later had second thoughts, but not before they found themselves being trolled. Blame it on the timing.

Brahmastra is Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy, which is set to be released on Christmas this year. Also starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, this film is touted as one of the major blockbusters of 2019. Last month, In the supposed look from her film, Alia was spotted shooting at the Film City in Goregaon, Mumbai.

It also stars Akkineni Nagarjuna and Mouni Roy. This will be the first time Amitabh will be sharing screen space with Ranbir and Alia together. A part of the film has been shot in Tel Aviv, Israel and many other exotic locales. While Ranbir has previously worked with Ayan Mukerji in films such as Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, Alia and Ayan are first time working together on any film. 'Brahmastra' also marks Alia and Ranbir's first collaboration. Brahmastra is produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

