Why are most men so stubborn?

Introducing Dr Love, who solves your relationship riddles in a confusing digital age

This isn't a question about myself, but is a more general query about men. It seems to me that a man can regret dumping you yet do nothing about that regret. I would feel pressure and the urge to right my wrong and get back, but I feel men would rather choose to be stubborn and let a good woman walk away than follow their hearts. Is this correct? Why do men do this? Why would they not come back? — Sheri W

It does sound like a personal question rather than a general one, and I can't think of an appropriate response because it sounds like too much of a generalisation. For every man who wants to be stubborn, there is a woman choosing to be equally stubborn. To paint an entire sex with the same brush isn't sensible, because there will always be sensible and stubborn people on both sides. If someone chooses to not reach out and get back with someone, there may be more to the story. People in a relationship will always have two sides to their story. What one assumes is a mistake may not necessarily be what the other person feels.

My boyfriend wants me to move in with him, but he lives with his parents. We have been together for three years now, and I think he should seriously consider getting his own place, but he won't even consider it because he is too attached to his parents. I like them too, but I don't see how we can live freely with them always around. How do I try and explain to him that our independence is important?

Why not consider a compromise of sorts, and arrive at a long-term plan that allows you both to work towards a future where you have your own place?He may simply be unable to look at this from your point of view because he will assume you share the same level of comfort with his parents that he does.

