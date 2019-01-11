Why are sports journalists kept at bay, asks BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry

cricket

I have nothing against Johar but I question the situation where the sports journalists are kept at bay while access to the players is given to entertainment shows," wrote Chaudhry

Anirudh Chaudhry

BCCI treasurer Anirudh Chaudhry questioned how permission was granted to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul to appear on Karan Johar's Koffee with Karan show even as access to sports journalists is restricted.

"The provisions of the earlier contracts and the practice in place would have required these contracted players to seek permission to appear on the show. Was such a permission sought? Was such a permission granted? If so, by whom?

It is very unfair that sports journalists who are essentially the people who bring the sport and the stories surrounding the sport to the fans and play a part in ensuring the popularity of the sport, do not get access to these players for interviews but Karan Johar was able to get the access.

