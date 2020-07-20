Why are women not safe even in quarantine centres?

A woman was sexually assaulted at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Navi Mumbai. The shameful incident must set alarm bells ringing all over and demands attention from authorities in charge of centres all over the city, state, and the country.

While the accused has been nabbed, the crime calls for action beyond that. It needs sweeping reforms or proactive action at these centres so that women are safe in quarantine.

With the police force itself stretched to the maximum in these times, there have to be avenues to keep women in the centres safe. From segregating the men and women, to making available some recourse in case they feel threatened or in danger, the centres will have to find some ways in which they never have to deal with such a situation.

Centres need to have a board or notice outlining decent behaviour during quarantine, and strict guidelines including penalties and punitive measures for the same. These need to be announced once a day, so that those quarantined are reminded that there are certain rules to be followed.

Finally, there can be a contact number if possible, within centres that women should be given access to. This can function like a helpline and women should be told that they can call for immediate help if in any danger, especially in cases of molestation or assault.

We can also think of an alarm bell or buzzer for women, who can use that and it should be a direct alert for authorities who can ask personnel on duty to reach the woman and address any problem.

These are just some options, which may not be foolproof but will certainly act as deterrents. Centres must be awake and alive to the possibility of such crimes on their premises and have an efficient mechanism in place for safety of those quarantined.

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news