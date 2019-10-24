Why can't Bhumi Pednekar do a 'normal movie'? asks Kapil Sharma

Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are on a roll as they hop from one set to another to promote their upcoming film, Saand Ki Aankh. One of their stops was Kapil Sharma's comedy show, The Kapil Sharma Show. While the interactions were happening, the show's host started to pull Bhumi's leg for her choice of films.

For people who have followed Bhumi Pednekar's career trajectory will realise that she has chosen socially-relevant films to date. Speaking on the same line, Kapil Sharma asked Bhumi, "All your movies (theme) are based on some issues or the other. In Dum Laga Ke Haisha, you had weight-issues. In Toilet (Ek Prem Katha), you had a toilet-issue. In Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Ayushmann had a medical issue. What's your issue starring in a normal movie?"

To which, Bhumi Pednekar gave a hilarious reply. The actress said, "Actually, I am a doctor. I believe in treating the people and society, from within." Later, Kapil asked her if she could help him cure the acne on his back. Bhumi immediately intervened saying, "I am a heart doctor."

Knowing Kapil's wit and spontaneity, he said, "I'm a heart patient too."

Talking about Saand Ki Aankh, the film is based on Shooter Dadis, Prakashi and Chandro Tomar. They are the oldest women sharpshooters in the world. It also co-stars producer and actor Prakash Jha along with Vineet Kumar Singh, Nikhat Khan, and Shaad Randhawa. The film is all set to hit theatres on October 25, 2019.

