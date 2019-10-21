Why can't I make my relationships last?

I have been dating since the age of 15. I had three serious relationships, none of which worked out. The first was a long-distance affair, the second was really toxic and my third relationship was a disaster too because he was an insecure guy who used to doubt me and check my phone all the time. We finally ended on a sour note. I moved to Italy, where I had a few hook-ups, and slowly developed issues against men. The way some men behave is obnoxious. I may be wrong, but I sometimes wonder if I am worthy of being with a decent guy. I have mostly ended up being in bad relationships and have been single for the past year. Whenever a guy enters my life, he has a good time and suddenly exits. I wonder if I give out that kind of vibe. All my dating experiences have created a bitterness towards men. Now, the problem is I have been seeing a guy who approached me at my gym. I wanted to take it slow, while he was considering marriage. It has literally been a month and he now tells me he is shifting to Dubai. I don’t know what to say to him. What is this? A one-month free trial? Is there something wrong with me? Am I ever going to find a man who wants to stay and love me forever? Please help.— Kalyani A

There is absolutely nothing wrong with you, so I suggest you stop beating yourself up. Relationships are always tricky, and your ability to not find someone who wants to stay isn’t a reflection on you because that’s just how it sometimes is. It’s okay to feel bitter, but it’s also great that you haven’t allowed that bitterness to stop taking chances with new people. You just haven’t found the right guy yet. Meet more people, and continue to take it slow for now, because that is a sensible approach.

